Indiana man waiting for his stimulus check finds millions deposited in his bank account

Like those stimuli checks begin to make their rounds, people are checking to make sure they received the correct amount. However, an Indiana man received an unexpected amount that he could not believe.

According to WGN9Charles Calvin, a volunteer firefighter in New Chicago, Indiana, received his check on Friday, and when he went to withdraw money from his account at a local ATM, he saw that he had a fairly sizeable balance.

He told the media outlet, "I went to the ATM on the Family Express and once I withdrew $ 200 from my account, I looked at the available balance that was still in my account." To his surprise, his account had $ 8.2 million, when he was only supposed to receive $ 1,700. He ran his card once more and still had the balance of $ 8.2 million left.

However, by Monday, Charles called his bank about the situation and was told that they did not see that amount in his account, but confirmed that his $ 1,700 stimulus check was deposited into his account.

Now Charles wonders if taxpayers get more or less than they should. It is still unclear if this was a mistake made on behalf of the federal government, your bank, or that particular ATM you used when you made your withdrawal.

"It's a little horrible. You go from being a millionaire for a second and then you're bankrupt again. But hey, once you're poor you have nowhere else to go but to climb, "said Charles.

