IM F. Predicts the worst recession since the Great Depression

WASHINGTON – The International Monetary Fund issued a severe warning on Tuesday about the economic cost of the coronavirus, saying the world is facing its worst recession since the Great Depression, as closed factories, quarantines and national blockades cause the collapse of economic production.

The gloomy forecast underscores the magnitude of the shock the pandemic has inflicted in both advanced and developing economies and the daunting task faced by policymakers in containing the consequences. With countries already hoarding medical supplies and reduced international travel, the I.M.F warned that the crisis threatened to reverse decades of globalization gains.

In its World Economic Outlook, the I.M.F. It projected that the global economy would contract 3 percent in 2020, an extraordinary reversal from earlier this year, when the fund predicts that the world economy will overtake 2019 and grow 3.3 percent. This year's drop in output would be much more severe than the last recession, when the world economy contracted by less than 1 percent between 2008 and 2009.

"As countries implement the necessary quarantines and social distancing practices to contain the pandemic, the world has been put into a Great Blockade," said Gita Gopinath, chief economist at I.M.F. "The magnitude and speed of the collapse in activity that has followed is unlike anything we have experienced in our lives."