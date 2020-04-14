IM F. Predicts the worst recession since the Great Depression

WASHINGTON – The International Monetary Fund issued a severe warning on Tuesday about the economic cost of the coronavirus, saying the world is facing its worst recession since the Great Depression, as closed factories, quarantines and national blockades cause the collapse of economic production.
The gloomy forecast underscores the magnitude of the shock the pandemic has inflicted in both advanced and developing economies and the daunting task faced by policymakers in containing the consequences. With countries already hoarding medical supplies and reduced international travel, the I.M.F warned that the crisis threatened to reverse decades of globalization gains.
In its World Economic Outlook, the I.M.F. It projected that the global economy would contract 3 percent in 2020, an extraordinary reversal from earlier this year, when the fund predicts that the world economy will overtake 2019 and grow 3.3 percent. This year's drop in output would be much more severe than the last recession, when the world economy contracted by less than 1 percent between 2008 and 2009.
"As countries implement the necessary quarantines and social distancing practices to contain the pandemic, the world has been put into a Great Blockade," said Gita Gopinath, chief economist at I.M.F. "The magnitude and speed of the collapse in activity that has followed is unlike anything we have experienced in our lives."
The figures were released when Group of 7 finance ministers and central bankers, who were supposed to meet in Philadelphia this week, held a virtual discussion on Tuesday to assess the global economic crisis.
In a joint statement after the meeting, they pledged to coordinate their efforts to restore growth, protect jobs, and strengthen the global financial system. They noted that the I.M.F. It was prepared to deploy its $ 1 trillion lending capacity to help vulnerable economies cope with recessions, and backed a proposal to allow poor countries to suspend debt service payments. The broader Group of 20, which is also expected to convene virtually this week, has yet to sign the debt relief plan.
"The magnitude of this health crisis is creating unprecedented challenges for the global economy," said G7 officials.
The United States is expected to take a severe hit, with the I.M.F. projecting that the US economy will contract approximately 6 percent in 2020.
The global group was skeptical of the possibility of a "V,quot; recovery in the United States, suggesting that a sharp rise in unemployment and disruptions in supply chains will keep the economy below its pre-virus trend. next year.
The impact is already evident in trade data, where the slowdown in economic activity has caused the drop in world trade. Tracking by S,amp;P Global Panjiva released Tuesday showed that global shipments of goods to the United States fell 10.1 percent in March, the fewest shipments per month since 2016. Consumer goods have been particularly affected, with shipments of furniture, clothing, steel and electronic products. falling more than 15 percent last month compared to a year ago.
Ms Gopinath said that the loss of global output would be "much worse,quot; than the 2008 financial crisis and that policymakers faced an unusual situation in that traditional stimulus measures are inconsistent with a pandemic that is fought with closings and quarantines.
"The world economy is very likely to experience its worst recession since the Great Depression this year," he said.
According to the I.M.F., the world economic contraction from 1929 to 1932 was approximately 10 percent. Advanced economies declined by 16 percent during that period.
Barry Eichengreen, an economist at the University of California at Berkeley, a student of the Great Depression, said there were several parallels between now and then. He noted the unemployment rate in the United States, which he hopes could exceed 25 percent reached in 1933, and the global nature of the recession, which could prolong the crisis as poor countries struggle to fight the virus.
While the Great Depression started in the financial sector and spanned several years, Mr. Eichengreen notes that the downturn in economic activity this year has been sudden and the bottom remains unclear. But he said some of the side effects could be similar, as scary households increase their savings and businesses are wary of large capital investments. And as deficits increase, some countries could push for austerity measures.
"This is a different type of Great Depression," he said. "This is a different type of concussion and it develops in different ways at a very different speed."
Governments around the world are grappling with how and when to reopen parts of their economies in hopes of reviving business. President Trump is expected to make an announcement this week that could provide guidance to reduce orders to stay home.
But the economic recovery is it is expected to be slow until people are sure it is safe.
"Even if spending begins to bottom out in April, we see little chance of a significant recovery in activity for the foreseeable future," JPMorgan economists wrote in an April 9 research note, noting that the reopening could lead to a relapse. "We do not believe that the end of the current crisis will occur until May at the earliest."
Bank of America economists said in a research note that "the coronavirus will cause the deepest post-war recession in United States history," predicting a 6 percent impact on growth for the full year.
Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said a rapid rebound was unlikely, especially if people continued to worry about getting sick.
"We know that after the Great Depression, people carried the scars of that experience with them for many, many years," Kashkari said in an interview on "Today,quot; on NBC. "I think the longer this lasts, the more people affected by it, the greater the recovery."
That point of view is not monolithic. Another Fed official suggested Tuesday that the shutdown was costing $ 25 billion a day in lost production, and that general testing should be available to get people back to work.
"You really don't want to go into quarantine unless you have to," said James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, during a public event broadcast by Zoom. "Quarantine was perhaps the correct answer initially, but we are no longer initially so it will not be the correct answer to return to a global quarantine in the future," and society should not "think in terms of rolling quarantines."
He compared the availability of generalized tests to provide common goods, such as eggs or cups of coffee.
"People say it can't be done or that we don't have enough resources," he said. "You really want to increase that at all costs and even if someone gets rich from it or something, you still want to do it."
There remains considerable uncertainty as the health of the economy will be dictated by the trajectory of the virus. If the pandemic persists in the second half of the year, the global contraction could be twice as severe and the anticipated rebound in 2021 may not materialize if additional waves of the virus spread later in the year, according to the I.M.F. Over the next two years, the pandemic could reduce $ 9 trillion of global gross domestic product, or G.D.P.
In 2020, the I.M.F. The euro area economy is projected to shrink by 7.5 percent, led by sharp declines in Italy and Spain.
Emerging markets and developing economies will not get away, but in some cases they will do better. In China, where the virus originated and where draconian measures were put in place to combat it, the economy will expand at a slow 1.2 percent this year, down from 6.1 percent last year. India's economy is expected to grow 1.9 percent, down from 4.2 percent in 2019.
Tentatively, the fund projects global growth that will recover to 5.8 percent next year. Except for the rapid discovery of a vaccine or treatment, most countries are not expected to return to their pre-virus growth trends in 2021.
The fund calls on governments to invest in supporting their health care systems and ensuring that workers maintain ties to their jobs during blockades so that economic activity will resume when the virus recedes. At a press conference that aired online, Gopinath urged countries not to resort to protectionism and to retreat behind their borders, warning that following those instincts could delay recovery.
"It is very important that this does not become a feature in which we reverse all the gains we made from globalization," he said.
Ana Swanson contributed reporting.