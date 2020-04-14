I'll take care of him!

Instagram

During an Instagram Live session, rapper Frenchie says to rapper & # 39; Wake Up in the Sky & # 39; who is still taking care of his son & # 39; you don't even want to be around & # 39 ;.

Gucci mane He has been accused of abandoning his son. Rapper Frenchie He recently held an Instagram Live session in which he left with the "Wake Up in the Sky" star for not caring for his son. Instead, the cousin of Waka Flocka's Flame he was the one who cared for the little boy.

Overwhelmed with excitement, Frenchie yelled at the camera, "How can you hate people who love your children? Your child." He kept threatening to post a video with Gucci's son and brother because "your son and brother are still in our lives! Yes. We still take care of your son, nigga, I don't even want to be around."

"F ** k you mean, n *** a," he continued to criticize Gucci, urging him to "straighten up" because he believes the 40-year-old hip-hop star is not a bad person.

Gucci has not yet responded to the accusation as of now.

Gucci has a son named Keithon who he shares with Sheena Evans. In 2018, the woman filed a lawsuit demanding an increase in child support from $ 2,026 to $ 20,000. She mentioned in her outfit that the rapper spent over a million dollars for his wedding. Keyshia Ka & # 39; Hear, but Gucci refuted the claims.

Her lawyer also revealed that one of the reasons she demanded an increase in child support was because her son has "severe autism." Tanya Mitchell Graham said in an interview last year: "Because the support he receives now is not enough to get him a caregiver and some of the other needs he needs, like therapy, are not covered by insurance, he has to take on this incredible responsibility for yourself with the help of family and family friends. "

Later in July of that same year, Gucci finally agreed to finance the transportation expenses for Evans and his son, and to pay him more than $ 100,000 for the child support he owed him.