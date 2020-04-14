Ian Poulter, star of Francesco Laporta in the best homemade golf tricks | Golf News

















0:59



Ian Poulter, Francesco Laporta and some ridiculously good tricks show up on the week's golf shots at home!

Using one hand on a golf bag, holes in the water, and a toss on a moving roll of tape are all features of the golf tricks of the week to stay home!

With the golf calendar still in parts and closed fields in much of the world, professionals and amateurs have turned to social media to show the state of their game.

Ian Poulter captivated his Instagram followers with a remarkable one-handed chip in one of his previous Ryder Cup bags, without looking, while Francesco Laporta of Italy made the most of a pool to slide his ball on dry land and into the hole.

Also featured is an amazing fence flop shot in a small bowl, as well as a ball spinning on a rocking target, plus a young cheat golfer's attempt to land a shot in the cup on his head!

Click on the video above for the best self-isolating golf shots of the week!