IAMAI: Allow Full Remote KYC for Regulated NBFCs: IAMAI – Latest News

The government should eliminate the need for any face-to-face customer meetings during the video-KYC (Know Your Customer) process for all required non-bank financial services, the internet industry body and the Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) required amid CVOID-19 emergency shutdown.

To avoid physical interaction between the client and the employees of entities such as prepaid instruments (PPI), non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), lenders and others, the government must allow the digital incorporation of clients, the agency said. industry.

In its appeal to the government on Monday, the association stated that in moments of social isolation and continued blockade, all critical transactions are carried out through digital media.

%MINIFYHTML64d50b7aead8d9c47d50a9791d7f793180% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

Users require digital payment instruments to pay for public services such as electricity and water, all e-commerce transactions for essential items, etc.

While it has become imperative that the industry offer an end-to-end remote digital KYC solution, eliminating the need for any in-person verification, current video-KYC regulations are prescriptive requiring the officer to be on the other side during the Video Verification and mandate to meet with clients in person as part of due diligence, IAMAI said.

The association reiterated that the financial and payments services sector has long been calling for full remote / e-KYC standards as the only requirement for this sector and now is the right time, where the government should enable it.

The industry should be able to use Aadhaar-based authentication with immediate effect and the need for in-person verification as part of the KYC video should be completely eliminated and companies should take advantage of technology solutions to replace in-person verification, IAMAI said.

The association noted that physical KYC is not feasible under current circumstances and the same will continue until the coronavirus is fully under control.

This, in turn, means that many clients will not be able to use the full range of financial services offered by entities at the time of the current crisis, due to the KYC restriction, he said.

