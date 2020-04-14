I spent a lot of time crying when I dated Jack Nicholson

WENN / FayesVision

Talking to Alec Baldwin on his podcast Here's the Thing, the former & # 39; Smash & # 39; actress He remembers knowing that she was not the most important thing in the life of the actor & # 39; About Schmidt & # 39 ;.

Anjelica Huston don't have the best memories of Jack nicholson when they were dating, confessing that she always knew it was not the most important thing in her life.

The couple dated during the 1970s after meeting at Nicholson's birthday party in 1973, but the actress admits that while Jack could be "very gallant" and "a wonderful boyfriend," he often made her cry.

"He was too easily distracted," Huston said. Alec Baldwin on his podcast "Here's the Thing". "I can't say that he enjoyed it that much. I spent a lot of time crying and crying a lot when I was with Jack, many times feeling underrated or not getting enough attention from him." I always knew it wasn't the most important thing in Jack's life. "

But she still follows Jack, revealing that the semi-retired movie veteran "loves being home in Los Angeles," adding: "He has his photos, he has his books, his (Los Angeles) Lakers.

"He was as sad for Kobe. He was as sad for Jack for Kobe as he was frankly for Kobe. The Lakers are almost a part of Jack, as an extra limb."