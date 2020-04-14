How to Apply for an Online Pass: Lockdown: How to Apply for an Electronic Pass in Rajasthan

The blockage due to the coronavirus outbreak has been extended until May 3. This second wave of blocking comes with similar movement restrictions. For work-related travel and the supply of essential products such as milk, vegetables, a curfew pass is required.

Rajasthan residents can book the pass online through the Rajasthan Police mobile application. The application is available for free on Android and iOS operating systems. If you are looking for a step-by-step guide to requesting the electronic pass, read it. We have listed all the important steps for you below.

one) Download the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. It is available for free

two) Once downloaded, log into the app with SSO ID. Rajasthan residents can generate their SSO ID using Jan Aadhar and Bhamashah. Residents of other states can register through Facebook or Google.



3) After logging in, touch the "Lock Pass,quot; box on the screen. This will open a page related to the terms and conditions. Click "I Accept,quot; and continue.



4) Now, enter details such as name, email address, mobile phone number, and the name of the job for which the pass is required.



5) Complete all requested information and click "Submit,quot; to Pass.

