How Georgina Chapman found love again with Adrien Brody

Recovering after a breakup can be tricky. After a bad breakup? It may feel almost impossible.
AND Georgina Chapman knows of bad breaks. Regardless of whether she should have been a little more aware of her husband Harvey weinsteinHer insidious actions, by her own admission, were shocked when allegations of sexual harassment, assault, and rape began to reach dozens of women in October 2017. "There was a part of me that was terribly naive, clearly, so naive "he said fashion in 2018. "I have moments of anger, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief."
By the time she was convicted of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sex act, two of the five charges she faced during her trial in New York City last February, however, she only felt sadness. "He is still heartbroken and crying for all the victims," a source told E! News. "The pain of that will never go away."
Time may not be enough to heal your particular set of wounds, but perhaps love can help.
First linked to Adrien Brody Last fall, the 44-year-old British fashion designer, co-founder of the famous brand Marchesa, has been watching the actor "for a while," says a source. Persons. They have many similar interests, the industry insider continues. (Not to mention today's shared birthday).
Chief among their commonalities: a passion for their careers that has earned them an Oscar and honors from the British Fashion Awards and the CFDA, respectively. In addition to a mutual respect for the impulse of the other. Chapman thinks of the 47-year-old New York native, whose 2006 film Hollywoodland It was co-produced by the old Weinstein company, it is "unusual and interesting," says the source. Persons. "She finds that (he) is an interesting person with a deep passion for his work that is similar to his."
And that is certainly the basis for something.
In the months after the bomb revelations about the man who once told her fashion He is so "incredibly charming and so charismatic that it draws you in," said the London native. Even appearing in public felt somehow wrong.
"I was so humiliated and so broken … that … I, I, I … I didn't think it was respectful get out, "he said in fashionIn the June 2018 issue, her explanation for spending the previous five months was hidden first in Los Angeles, then with her parents in London, and finally in New York City. "I thought, who am I to parade through all this? It's still very, very raw. I was climbing the stairs the other day and stopped; it was as if all the air had been blown out of my lungs."
Initially, he had resisted talking to someone outside of a closed circle that included his old friend, the actor. David OyelowoWriter Neil Gaiman and Huma Abedin, the political worker who endured her own severely dissected public separation from the former congressman Anthony Weiner.
Although the idea of meeting with a therapist came up, "I was too surprised. And somehow I felt like I didn't deserve it," she said. "And then I realized: This has happened. I have to own it. I have to keep going. "
Then she began to accept her guilt, her anger, her absolute sadness for what the children India, 9 and Dashiell, 6, could experiment. "What are people going to tell you?" she wondered fashion. "It is as if they love His father. They love it. "
And despite everything, she allowed her friends to force her out of her West Village home.
It was on one of those outings that he reconnected with Brody. As is typical in the Hollywood island community, the couple had previously socialized, Page six reports, but together at the same resort, Puerto Rico's Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton Reserve, for Helena ChristensenThe launch of swimsuits last April, even at the same table, something clicked.
The media reports that the actor, who recently completed work on five movies and is linked to Stephen Kingnext series of epix Chapelwaite, has been a great source of support for Chapman, a role that his friends have also played.
In the first months, a lifelong friend and collaborator Keren Craig He stepped in to head the helm at Marchesa's headquarters in New York, stabilizing the brand they had founded together in 2004 after meeting as students at Chelsea College of Art and Design. "Our friendship always comes first, that's why I was worried about Georgina," said the designer, who has since left the label for a new company. fashion in 2018. "Secondly, we have so many loyal and talented people working for us, some who have been here for twelve, thirteen years, so my concern was to get to the office and take out the collections, so that people could be paid and pay their rents. "
Meanwhile, Oyelowo, a friend Chapman made on the way to a theater school audition, handled the personal front. "I found myself in a first responsive capacity," he said. fashion to receive it at home. "My wife and I were there with their two children, and this catastrophe was unfolding in real time around the world, literally their worst nightmare in terms of marriage, in terms of their children's future and their business. And neither this was up to you and yet you are totally focused on it. "
For him, the most difficult part to see "was that she took the correct position of not going out and defending herself, because there was too much white noise and too much bile in her general direction. I felt, How dare I? I lift my head and say: & # 39; Oh, by the way, am I also suffering? "
Even more than that, the designer herself told the mag that she did not want it. "I don't want to be seen as a victim," she said, "because I don't think I am. I am a woman in a serious situation, but it is not unique." (A painful truth that was made very clear by his friendship with Abedin).
Now, however, he finds himself in a more common situation, one that his friends had been waiting for since the scandal first erupted about two and a half years ago.
"What I want for Georgina,quot;, model and singer Karen Elson saying fashion during that 2018 interview, "and it will take time, and it is impossible to come out unscathed, but let it be a moment in your life when you realize that this is what made you. This is what made you a woman."
And now, a woman in love, perhaps.
