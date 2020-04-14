How Georgina Chapman found love again with Adrien Brody

Recovering after a breakup can be tricky. After a bad breakup? It may feel almost impossible.

AND Georgina Chapman knows of bad breaks. Regardless of whether she should have been a little more aware of her husband Harvey weinsteinHer insidious actions, by her own admission, were shocked when allegations of sexual harassment, assault, and rape began to reach dozens of women in October 2017. "There was a part of me that was terribly naive, clearly, so naive "he said fashion in 2018. "I have moments of anger, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief."

By the time she was convicted of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sex act, two of the five charges she faced during her trial in New York City last February, however, she only felt sadness. "He is still heartbroken and crying for all the victims," ​​a source told E! News. "The pain of that will never go away."