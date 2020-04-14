How Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke's love grew stronger after the engagement

Some couples may experience the most dramatic relationship stories forever during pandemics. But for Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke, you can get the best out of love.
Then The Bachelor Star decided to quarantine his girlfriend and family in Franklin, Tennessee. A special milestone occurred. Yes, Ben decided to get down on his knees and propose.
And while a successful romantic engagement is worth celebrating, perhaps it's the little details that prove these two should be.
"The only thing that's been great is that Jess and I have been together for a year and a half, but our time together was very sporadic," Ben explained to E! Exclusive news. "What has made us unique in the celebration is being able to be together in one place constantly. Eating, having a drink, spending time with the family."
The founder of Generous Coffee continued: "The other night, Jess's sister-in-law said," This has been, in a sense, a great benefit of self-isolation. We would not have gotten to know you as well as we have if this had not been happening. And for us, that's how we're celebrating. "
While a lot of family time has been great, Ben and Jessica have still been able to enjoy romantic dates indoors.
Recently, the couple "closed the door on everyone,quot; when they opened a bottle of wine, had dinner, and simply talked. "We both just hung out and I thought it was very romantic," Ben shared. Jessica added: "The other day, Ben got me flowers because the flowers we had when we got engaged were dead, so he got me new flowers, which was really sweet. I think the little things are much more important now."
While Ben joked that "he's always at my game‘ A & # 39; with Jessica's family, he's thankful that he feels "extremely comfortable and at peace,quot; when he's with them.
"When I dreamed of a partner, one of my hopes was that not only would I get along with her family, but she would like and love and be alone with mine," said the co-host of iHeartRadio & # 39; s. Almost Famous Shared podcast "In any case, this isolation has shown this to be true."
As many can relate, the pandemic has also given couples the opportunity to think of great milestones. For these two, the questions have already started about the wedding planning.
Ben Higgins / Instagram
According to the couple, they are not making solid plans until things return to normal. At the same time, both Ben and Jessica can't help but share a few guests they'd love to see on their special day.
Bachelor Nation & # 39; s Ashley Iaconetti Haibon, Becca Tilley and Jared Haibon "will be there,quot; while Dean Unglert, Wells Adams and Chris HarrisonThe odds of getting an invitation are strong.
"Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen It will be there, "added Ben." The interesting thing is that many of these people have become good friends of mine … Some people have become legitimately good friends who I hope will be friends for life. "
For now, both Ben and Jessica are focused on counting their blessings and giving back to the less fortunate during the Coronavirus.
The couple recently created a t-shirt line called "Hope Still Wins," where proceeds will be donated to help organizations that need help because of COVID-19.
"Part of my job at Generous Coffee is figuring out how to invest funds in the people who need it. And there is a massive crisis right now and there is a lot of pain associated with it," Ben explained. "The work has been slower for me because coffee sales are just not happening and our coffee shops have closed a bit. But the necessary piece of defense is still there."
And while the news can be stressful at times, both Ben and Jessica end each night grateful for their faith and good fortune.
"At night, when I go upstairs after a day and see her smiling face, I am excited to have a drink, dinner and watch a movie with her," Ben said. Jessica added: "Meeting every night on the couch has reaffirmed how he is my best friend."
