How Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke's love grew stronger after the engagement

Some couples may experience the most dramatic relationship stories forever during pandemics. But for Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke, you can get the best out of love.

Then The Bachelor Star decided to quarantine his girlfriend and family in Franklin, Tennessee. A special milestone occurred. Yes, Ben decided to get down on his knees and propose.

And while a successful romantic engagement is worth celebrating, perhaps it's the little details that prove these two should be.

"The only thing that's been great is that Jess and I have been together for a year and a half, but our time together was very sporadic," Ben explained to E! Exclusive news. "What has made us unique in the celebration is being able to be together in one place constantly. Eating, having a drink, spending time with the family."

The founder of Generous Coffee continued: "The other night, Jess's sister-in-law said," This has been, in a sense, a great benefit of self-isolation. We would not have gotten to know you as well as we have if this had not been happening. And for us, that's how we're celebrating. "