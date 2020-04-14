How Apple-Google coronavirus contact tracking technology will protect your privacy – BGR

Apple and Google have come up with a cross-platform app to help with coronavirus contact tracking. The app will not track users and will not share any identifying information.

The application will eventually be integrated into iOS and Android and will rely on Bluetooth to help users control their risk of having been in contact with a person who was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

President Trump said in recent comments that the system may pose unspecified "constitutional problems,quot;.

A few days ago, Apple and Google announced a massive partnership to configure the technology needed to improve contact tracking practices during the COVID-19 pandemic. South Korea is an example where a coronavirus containment campaign focused on aggressive testing and contact tracking work. Health officials focused on screening as many people as possible to find COVID-19 patients and possible carriers. Simultaneously they tried to discover all the other people with whom they may have been in contact. At the time of writing, South Korea had 10,564 COVID-19 cases and only 222 deaths. Only 2,808 cases are still active. Given how fast COVID-19 can transmit, tracking contacts without technical assistance is useless and won't work, especially during the peak of the outbreak. But contact tracking could play a vital role soon, as social distancing restrictions are eased and life is back to normal. That's because the virus won't go away without a vaccine, and outbreaks may still reappear in the future.

What Apple and Google are proposing is a system that could warn people if they approach a person who has been diagnosed with COVID-19. And the whole process is supposed to be anonymous. The two companies will not collect user data, and participation will be voluntary.

The Apple tool – Google COVID-19 is based on Bluetooth communication between devices. The idea is quite simple. If a person who was in your neighborhood recently turned out to be infected, they will receive a ping and can take appropriate action.

Users will initially have to download an app to get on board, but then coronavirus contact tracking will be integrated into iOS and Google for easy access. You would still have to choose to participate to participate, which means your phone will not spy on you or your health in the future.

Once you have chosen to be part of the program, the phone will use your Bluetooth to keep track of the other phones that are found during the day and store those connections in a database. Once a person tests positive for COVID-19, they can tell the app that they have been infected, and then the app will be used to ping everyone else who was in range in the past few days.

The coronavirus contact tracking application will not share your identity with anyone. The app will always transmit an anonymous key instead of a static identity, and the keys change every 15 minutes. When a person shares that they were infected, the application will only share keys from the period in which they were contagious.

The servers will only maintain the shared key database, not the interactions between them, and the iPhone and Android phones involved in the process will perform the cryptographic calculations that will protect the user's privacy. Both Apple and Google are committed to ensuring the privacy, security, and transparency of the process.

President Trump raised a strange problem about the tool Monday during the coronavirus update briefing at the White House, saying there could be some kind of "constitutional problem,quot; with the tool proposed by Apple and Google:

We have more a constitutional problem than a mechanical problem, but we are going to make a determination about it. That is something that we will discuss with many people over the next four weeks. That would be a very accurate way of doing it, but many people have a problem with that.

However, he did not elaborate on the matter, making it unclear what the problem is and whether it is related to user privacy in any way.

Image Source: Anut21ng Photo / Shutterstock