High school musical cast to gather for Disney Sing-A-Long, including Zac Efron

Television networks are getting creative with their content in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic as each show has closed production. This week, the director of the High school musical The trilogy, Kenny Ortega, has revealed that the main stars of the popular movie series will participate in the upcoming ABC special. The Disney Family Singalong, including Zac Efron.

Ortega says he wanted to find something he could do to participate, and the special gave him a purpose to get up every morning. The filmmaker is enjoying the opportunity, and he calls the special "good medicine,quot;.

Zac Efron Goes To HSM Reunion For Disney Family Song

Ortega said Deadline That Efron (Troy Bolton) will be joining Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez), Ashley Tisdale (Sharpay Evans), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan Evans), Corbin Bleu (Chad Danforth) and Monique Coleman (Taylor McKessie), but it will not be clear what that will be. Efron's role because it was a last minute addition.

"We couldn't get to Zac until late, but when we did, he immediately stepped in, of course," Ortega explained. "Everyone we contacted was quick, and they will see it in their spirit and in the way they unite from their homes. They recognize that this is an opportunity to strengthen the spirits of those who join us for transmission."

Ortega added that several artists from the movies and television shows that he has directed over the years will participate in the special singing we are all in this together with the HSM to emit. The 69-year-old man explained that he received videos from doctors, aides, nurses, and other medical professionals singing the popular song in hospital hallways.

"You are listening to those sung words," said Ortega. "It's really nice, fun, bringing together a lot of young people who come together under the lyrics of this song for the show."

Ryan Seacrest will host The Disney Family Singalong, and in addition to Efron and the cast of High school musical There will be other great names from the Disney / ABC family who will participate in the special.

Artists who are slated to appear include: Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Raven-Symone, Demi Lovato, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett and John Stamos

the Disney family singalong airs Thursday, April 16 on ABC.



