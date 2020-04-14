Here's why Selena Gomez is suing this game company

Selena Gomez He's taking legal action against a video game company after they allegedly used his name, image, and likeness to make a profit without his permission.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the pop star is suing the software and technology companies that created the Clothes Forever – Styling Game app. She argues that she did not give the creators permission to use her name, image or picture in any way.
In addition, he believes that the game threatens his reputation, as it is a "buggy,quot; application that charges users. To prove their point, their legal team included a less-than-stellar review that a user posted.
In a statement, his attorney Alex Weingarten of Venable LLP told E! "Selena Gomez's career as a model, actress, musician, and businesswoman has made Selena a household name. Forgame, Mutanbox, and these other flying video game developers have tried to capitalize on Selena's signature look by misappropriating her image and inviting Players to design & # 39; Selena without their consent. "
"Selena Gomez is a style icon. This is a blatant violation of Selena's rights, which we will vigorously litigate to claim," Weingarten concluded.
In the filing, she requests that damages be awarded for the "willful and negligent misappropriation,quot; of her public stature, a portion of any profit made, and that the company cease its alleged illegal activity.
This is not the first time that celebrities have persecuted companies for using their image without permission. In November 2019 Sandra Bullockand Ellen Degeneres He sued John Does 1 to 100 for using photos of the stars to endorse anti-aging skin care products or other beauty supplies. Furthermore, these individuals allegedly used false quotes from the stars to promote their products.
