Here's why Selena Gomez is suing this game company

Selena Gomez He's taking legal action against a video game company after they allegedly used his name, image, and likeness to make a profit without his permission.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the pop star is suing the software and technology companies that created the Clothes Forever – Styling Game app. She argues that she did not give the creators permission to use her name, image or picture in any way.

In addition, he believes that the game threatens his reputation, as it is a "buggy,quot; application that charges users. To prove their point, their legal team included a less-than-stellar review that a user posted.

In a statement, his attorney Alex Weingarten of Venable LLP told E! "Selena Gomez's career as a model, actress, musician, and businesswoman has made Selena a household name. Forgame, Mutanbox, and these other flying video game developers have tried to capitalize on Selena's signature look by misappropriating her image and inviting Players to design & # 39; Selena without their consent. "