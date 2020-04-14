HBO Europe recruits Spanish directors for Lockdown Anthology Series – Deadline

HBO Europe has commissioned five Spanish directors to create stories from their homes for a coronavirus-inspired anthology series titled At home (At home)

Leticia DoleraPerfect life), Rodrigo Sorogoyen (Mother), Paula Ortiz (Girlfriend), Carlos Marqués-Marcet (The days to come) and Elena Martín (Julia ist) They have been supplied with basic equipment, including a smartphone, to do their episode, but the rest is up to them.

They will have to use their homes and the people with whom they are isolating themselves as the environment and protagonists of their 15-minute stories, which examine the situation created by COVID-19. The different stories will contain romantic comedy, drama, and some fantasy elements, examining questions such as: what if isolating yourself with your partner makes you realize that they are not who you thought they were?

At home It will launch in Spain in the coming weeks before being available internationally. The series was created by Warner Bros. Itvp Spain in collaboration with Caballo Films.