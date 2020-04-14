Harry Styles spends his days working on upcoming album during Covid-19 crash

WENN

The One Direction star has not stopped working despite being trapped in Los Angeles due to global travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry Styles He's already working on his next solo album, according to his close collaborator. Child harpoon.

Boy, real name Thomas hull, has co-writing credits on several of Harry's songs, including the recent hit "Adore You".

And he says there's a lot more music on the way since Harry hasn't stopped working despite being trapped at his Los Angeles home, instead of being able to go to the studio due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's not that it's different when you're not writing when it is, if that makes sense," the British singer-songwriter told British Music Week magazine. "For me he is always writing, he sends me piano ideas all the time and I send him ideas.

"He'll play the piano, write some chords, say, 'These lyrics are great', then we'll give it a try. We text all the time about ideas, we haven't stopped."

Kid can even give fans an idea of ​​what's next for him. Only one direction student – saying it will be another change of direction after his rock-influenced debut and his psychedelic follow-up to pop "Fine Line". "He is going to evolve," explains the musician. "The next album, I find it exciting, what will be the next album? And the next one, and beyond? It's (changing) as you discover, I find it so refreshing."

Describing his employment relationship, he adds: "Harry is very creative, it doesn't stop working, when we are in the studio it's not like, 'It's 10 in the morning, let's start, how do we write a song?' We are going, he is constant. What I love about him is that he is full of ideas. "