Harry Kane would take pressure off Marcus Rashford at Manchester United, says Alan McInally | Football news

1:30



Alan McInally says Tottenham forward Harry Kane is worth at least £ 200m and believes the England international would be a good signing for Manchester United

Harry Kane would transform Manchester United into Premier League title contenders and take the pressure off his England teammate Marcus Rashford, says Alan McInally.

Rashford scored 19 goals in 31 appearances for United this season, before suffering a double back stress fracture against Wolves in January, but McInally says the 22-year-old is taking on too much responsibility at Old Trafford.

That would be alleviated with the arrival of Kane, with reports suggesting that Tottenham President Daniel Levy is willing to sanction the departure of the England captain for a record fee of £ 200 million due to financial concerns due to the crisis in the coronavirus.

"Harry Kane would bring a presence to the team that they (Manchester United) don't have," McNally said. Sky Sports News.

"Marcus Rashford is fantastic, he has led one of the biggest soccer teams in the world, but he is too young to do it. He has not received any help."

"Bring Harry Kane to that team and there is a different dynamic at Manchester United. He would make them the top four runners and push the first two."

2:20 Mark Bosnich believes that Tottenham president Daniel Levy would "take Manchester United's hand,quot; if they offered £ 200m for Kane Mark Bosnich believes that Tottenham president Daniel Levy would "take Manchester United's hand,quot; if they offered £ 200m for Kane

Sky Sports News has been told that the Spurs have no intention of selling Kane to Manchester United, but McNally says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs that caliber of player if he wants to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the cutlery.

"There is no question, if Manchester United get another midfielder and put Harry Kane on the team, they will close the gap on the two best teams that have escaped," he said.

2:22 McInally says Tottenham is right to reverse the decision to suspend some non-playing employees, but believes that some smaller clubs should use the government's job retention scheme. McInally says Tottenham is right to reverse the decision to suspend some non-playing employees, but believes that some smaller clubs should use the government's job retention scheme.

Tottenham reversed its decision to use the government's leave plan on Monday and will pay the staff in full. The club was criticized by its own supporters and although it admitted that Levy "dragged the heels,quot;, McNally says that they have made the correct decision.

"The money that Premier League clubs can generate is very different from that of League One and Two and Championship clubs," McNally said.

"It is the right decision and not only that, they have gone even further by using the stadium as a drive-thru for NHS workers to be tested. That is great. Well done."