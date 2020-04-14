Hank Steinbrenner, co-owner of the Yankees, died at 63

Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner died at the age of 63.

Hank Steinbrenner, son of George Steinbrenner and brother of Hal Steinbrenner, came to power in the mid-2000s when Elder Steinbrenner's health deteriorated. In 2010, Hank inherited the team's power after his father's death.

He died Tuesday morning at his home in Clearwater, Florida. The cause of death was not immediately known, but the New York Post reports that it was not related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Steinbrenner family released a statement (through the Yankees):

Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him. He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love of sports and competition continued to burn throughout his life. Hank may be direct and frank, but in the same conversation he shows great tenderness and joy. More than anything, he was an example to all of us in how comfortable he lived enjoying his passions and personal activities. We are deeply saddened to have lost him and we will always carry his memory with us.

Hank Steinbrenner has played a bigger role in recent years when Brother Hal became the face of the Yankees.

While he owned the Yankees, Hank Steinbrenner became known for his bustling personality, often sparking anger from fans and the media over his public comments. In a 2008 article written for Sporting News, Steinbrenner wrote about his disdain for the MLB playoff format.

Steinbrenner is survived by his four children.