Halle Berry presents the application & # 39; Health and wellness community & # 39; in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis

Reminding fans that the app is & # 39; a work in progress & # 39 ;, actress & # 39; John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum & # 39; presents it as & # 39; a place to connect & # 39; or & # 39; a distraction from our surreal circumstances & # 39 ;.

Halle Berry is inviting fans to join its new "digital health and wellness community" after hosting the launch of the app to assist those in isolation from coronavirus.

The Oscar winner became known for sharing her exercise routines and keto diet tips on Instagram, and has now unveiled Respin, a new project that combines her lifestyle passions in one place, and allows users to connect and learn from each other.

Sharing the news on social media, Halle wrote, "Announcement from @respin, a digital health and wellness community on my part for you."

"At 22, I was diagnosed with diabetes … It was the moment I knew that my health journey needed to change. Nutrition, fitness, and wellness have since transformed my life, reconnecting my mind, body, and soul, teaching me how truly valuable my body is. "

"I know that we are all at home right now, and that this time around the world is challenging for each of us in different ways. As we align ourselves collectively, I invite you to join the @respin community …"

The "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum"Star, 53, went on to explain that he had not planned to launch the live app yet, but thought it would be helpful to people trapped in their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic."

"This is an early release and a work in progress," Halle continued, "but feel free to use it as a wellness resource, a place to connect, learn something new, or perhaps just a distraction from our surreal circumstances."

"Either way, I am delighted to have you here with us, and I look forward to our journey together …"

Respin is available for free here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/r%C4%93-spin/id1478870172?ls=1.