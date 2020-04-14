Gwen Stefani shaves Blake Shelton's hair on live TV

WENN

The former No Doubt leader tries to make her country music singer more stylish by giving her a homemade haircut during the coronavirus blockade.

gwen Stefani he pulled out his clippers and his partner buzzed Blake SheltonHair during a live television interview on Monday, April 13, 2020.

The country music star appeared on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"when ex Definitely singer Gwen cut him off to trim his hair.

"We are pretty self-sufficient here. In fact, we actually had a schedule that we had scheduled for today and I don't think we can postpone it any longer, so …" Blake said before Gwen went into shooting.

The "Hollaback Girl star" added as she fixed the sides: "I'm going to help Blake grow his mullet, so we had already scheduled today for haircut day. I have my clippers and accessories."

Blake, who sported a mullet cut during his youth, recently decided to grow his typically short hair during his forced downtime in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, after the public health crisis led to the postponement of his Friends and heroes Tour.

However, she previously confessed that Gwen has stepped in to try to make her look more stylish, as she insists on recreating her signature look.

"Quarantine Mullet Update 3/26/2020," Shelton captioned a post last month. "@gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level … Stripes."

Gwen previously teased the hairstyle during an appearance in September 2019 on the US television show. USA "Late night with seth meyers"Saying," I never, ever thought I would have a chance to be with someone who has a mullet, or had a mullet! "

"Can you believe it? He really had that haircut! He thought it was great," laughed the "Cool" star.