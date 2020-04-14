Gwen Stefani hilariously sends Blake Shelton's Instagram live with love messages – she says she wants to "kiss,quot; him and more!

While living on Instagram, Blake Shelton was trolled in the comments section in a big way! However, it was quite cute and sweet since it was none other than Gwen Stefani who sent her a lot of love in the most fun way.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the quarantine that has been going on, celebrities are bored, so they do these kinds of things to joke around and hang out, apparently.

Well, it's safe to say that this type of "trolling,quot; didn't bother anyone, whether it's the people who tuned into Blake's live feed on Instagram or the country singer himself!

What made it all the more fun was that, at the time, Blake was chatting with Shane McAnally.

They talked about songwriting, quarantining, and Blake's duet with Gwen's Nobody But You, which Shane also helped write for them.

However, at some point during the Live, a person, Gwen to be exact, started commenting on sweet things like: 'Baby, I want to kiss Blake'. / & # 39; Blake, why do you have to be so cute? & # 39; / & # 39; Blake do you want to hang out with me? & # 39; / & # 39; Blake, thanks for letting me be on your country song, it will be number one soon. & # 39; / & # 39; Imagine what it's like to be (ska) and then be in a country song with Shane McAnally and Blake Shelton, 2 geniuses who didn't know they existed.

Meanwhile, Blake stated that he felt the duo was written specifically for him and Gwen: "I tell Gwen all the time that my favorite part of the song is:" When you love someone, they say you free / But that's not going to work for me because that has always been a standard and understood way of thinking. "When you love something, let it go." I've never really thought of it like, "No. I'm sorry if it's selfish, but I can't do that."

Aww … sweetness everywhere with these two!



