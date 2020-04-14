Greedy impact on IT: Hope Government to announce economic stimulus packages soon: Nasscom – Latest News

NEW DELHI: Nasscom, the IT industry body, said Tuesday that it expects the government to announce economic stimulus packages soon to help rebuild the economy, even as the national blockade was extended until May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

Welcoming the movement to extend the blockade, Nasscom said it is imperative that people adapt to this "new normal,quot; and develop practices such as social distancing in everyday life in the coming months.

"The three-week national blockade (ending on April 14) has played a key role in helping India contain the spread of Covid-19.

%MINIFYHTML2af2b804cd95d7bc2109a7f7a5f04c1a79% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

"While there are some districts that are still highly affected, it is encouraging to know that patients are recovering and that some districts have not reported new cases in the past 2-3 days," Nasscom said in a statement.

There is still a long battle ahead and the government's extension announcement until May 3 will help India build on the containment strategy of the past three weeks and will also strengthen readiness to support the post-closure phase, he added. .

"We are also pleased to see the relaxation of restrictions in green areas and we hope that the government will also announce economic stimulus packages soon so that we can begin to focus on rebuilding the economy," said Nasscom.

Information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) companies have asked most employees to work from home, with very few staff on-site to handle critical workloads.

The industry body said the IT-BPM industry is committed to taking all precautions in hygiene, sanitation and ensuring that the industry and employees follow all necessary guidelines as it continues to provide critical services.

"Nasscom is also working closely with the government to enable technology solutions for Covid-19 that will allow for the post-closure phase," he added.

