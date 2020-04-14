Goop's Mother's Day Gift Guide 2020 is $ 80,000 + of Sheer Extravagance

Gwyneth Paltrow And the goop team never stops creating an open-mouthed Mother's Day gift guide.

And this year is no exception. His list of recommendations includes a sauna, a $ 30,000 Cartier watch, and other expensive items in the thousands range.

Last year, your guide came out at $ 82,000. However, in 2020 it is not entirely clear how much you would have to pay to get each item on the list. It's hard to get a comprehensive total cost of your favorite items because some of the products listed are so exclusive that they require a phone call to get a quote. But based on the stated prices, it would be priced at over $ 85,000.

It does not mean that each product will make a dent in the wallet. There are plenty of gifts worth every penny, whether it's for a mother who loves to cook or a true yogi. To see for yourself, take a look at some of the ideas below!