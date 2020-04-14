Goop's Mother's Day Gift Guide 2020 is $ 80,000 + of Sheer Extravagance

Gwyneth Paltrow And the goop team never stops creating an open-mouthed Mother's Day gift guide.
And this year is no exception. His list of recommendations includes a sauna, a $ 30,000 Cartier watch, and other expensive items in the thousands range.
Last year, your guide came out at $ 82,000. However, in 2020 it is not entirely clear how much you would have to pay to get each item on the list. It's hard to get a comprehensive total cost of your favorite items because some of the products listed are so exclusive that they require a phone call to get a quote. But based on the stated prices, it would be priced at over $ 85,000.
It does not mean that each product will make a dent in the wallet. There are plenty of gifts worth every penny, whether it's for a mother who loves to cook or a true yogi. To see for yourself, take a look at some of the ideas below!
Most expensive item:
It may be the same price as a car, but this $ 30,800 Cartier watch is guaranteed to please. With diamonds, white gold, and a blue crocodile leather strap, it's no wonder this item costs what it costs.
Most affordable item:
The G. Tox Ultimate Dry Brush may be the cheapest item on the list, but don't underestimate its ability to get the job done. This goop product removes any type of dry skin, leaving the body as smooth as possible.
Most of the article "Goop,quot;:
At times like these, it wouldn't hurt to buy Mom a "distant energy,quot; healing session. The goop team recommends healer services. Caitlin Marino, which offers a variety of therapy sessions involving energy or reiki starting at $ 150. If you like astrology more, there is also an astrology chart that reads Heidi Rose.
More extravagant article:
If the Cartier watch is not flashy enough, then the Hermès Vintage Kelly Box Bag will do the trick. It will cost you $ 12,000, but it sure is pretty. And for a lower budget, any of the other $ 5,000 Chanel bags will work. It is thought that counts after all.
Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com
For the mother who has social distance:
Whether your mom is bored or needs a coffee, the Goop people have it covered. They recommend Jiggy's 450-piece Boobs Puzzle, which is literally a chest drawing puzzle. It's an entertaining way to pass the time and an art item, which costs $ 40. As for coffee, they found great pleasure in using the Anza White espresso machine. At a cost of $ 1,275, this machine offers espresso quality coffee from the comfort of home, especially useful since most coffee shops are currently closed. And if your mom doesn't drink coffee, you can always go with the Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer Elite or Vacuum Blender, a bargain at $ 500 and $ 650 respectively.
For the mom who needs some time for me:
As always, Gwyneth likes to include a product that focuses on the lower region of the female body. This time, they feature the Vesper Vibrator necklace. Priced at $ 149, this works as a waterproof sex toy or stylish necklace to wear on a night out with your partner. Most importantly, this charges via a USB cable in 40 minutes or less. Versatile and functional, it is a win win.
