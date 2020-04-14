Google to start reducing Nest camera quality to help ease strain on broadband networks

Google can start adjusting the quality of the video captured by its Nest security camera to help ease the strain on broadband networks. The company is making the changes at a time when more people than ever are using Internet-connected devices at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To respond to the global call to prioritize Internet bandwidth for learning and working, in the coming days we are going to make some changes," Google said in a statement to The edge. "We believe these changes have the potential to help make it easier for communities to keep up with school, work, and everything in between." Nest Users in Twitter It first reported receiving an email from Google announcing the changes.

%MINIFYHTMLe9e8cc516bffaca6d170969523f6e63080% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

Google will reduce the quality of your Nest camera if your bandwidth settings are higher than the default

If you are in the USA USA And your Nest's camera quality and bandwidth settings are higher than the default, Google will revert those settings to the default, the company reports. The edge. If your settings are less than the default, they will remain the same. Regardless of what your quality and bandwidth settings are, no other settings on your Nest camera will change, the company says.

And if you want to revert your quality and bandwidth settings back to the way they were before, you can, according to Google. It may be something you want to do if you actively rely on your Nest camera to keep track of what's going on in your home, as the reduced video quality can make it difficult for you to see what's going on in your Nest video feed.

If you don't change your settings after Google drops the quality, the company plans to revert the settings back to the way they were before once the networks are less flooded with traffic, Google says.

You can also see changes with the ambient mode slide shows on Nest screens, Chromecast and Cast devices, as Google is reducing the rotation interval and resolution of photos in those slide shows globally, according to the company. The edge.

Reducing the amount of bandwidth their Nest devices use is not Google's first move to help ease the amount of traffic on broadband networks: The company has reduced YouTube's default video quality to standard definition (480p). on March 24. Amazon, Apple and Netflix have also reduced their video quality in Europe to help make broadband networks work smoothly, while Sony has reduced download speeds for its PlayStation Network in Europe and the United States.