Google says it is preparing a custom chip for Pixels and Chromebooks – BGR

The Pixel 5 is rumored to have a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon processor instead of the chip that powers the Galaxy S20.

According to reports, Google is investigating a radical silicon change for next year's Pixel 6.

Following in Apple's footsteps, Google will create its own mobile chips in partnership with Samsung.

Ever since Google switched from the Nexus to the Pixel, it seemed that Google had been one step behind Apple. The pixels were inspired by the iPhone and closely followed Apple's design and features. The first Pixel looked too much like an iPhone 6. Google then copied everything Apple did.

It killed off the headphone jack a year after Apple did it, and introduced 3D facial recognition support two years after Apple. Wireless charging hit the Pixel 3 a year after Apple finally embraced wireless charging (although some older Nexus phones did support wireless charging). As for the design of full-screen smartphones, Google also followed Apple, and that's when it changed the Android navigation menu, which now closely resembles the iPhone. Google also took time to switch to dual-lens cameras on their phones several years after Apple, though the Pixel camera is a department where Google's phones shine. But even then, the Pixel 4's rear camera design resembled the rumored iPhone 11 camera design. And that iPhone rumor turned out to be true.

Now Google is said to be doing something totally different with the Pixel 5 than you would expect from the company, and it's certainly not something Apple has ever done. The new phone is rumored to have a mid-range Qualcomm processor instead of the chip that powers most other flagships.

However, this brings us to the most exciting Pixel rumor to date. Google is finally getting the only iPhone feature Google should have copied: a custom chip.

Apple decided years ago to create its own processors for iPhone and iPad, and that is one of the best decisions it has ever made. Apple's custom A-series processors have led the industry ever since, and the jump to the 64-bit years is what really made them stand out. Apple was ahead of everyone with the silicon upgrade, and everyone else in the business followed suit. To date, no other mobile processor can match Apple's, and it's not unusual for older iPhones to be faster than Android devices with the newer Qualcomm, Exynos, or Kirin chip.

Google never went there. He never created a custom chip that could be optimized to deliver an even faster Android experience. And Pixel's performance was criticized as a result. Unlike other Android phones, Google didn't increase the Pixel's memory either, so RAM has been an issue with virtually all models.

Things are about to change, and Axios has the scoop. Google is finally making its own processor, which could debut as early as 2021 on the Pixel 6:

The code name, Whitechapel, was designed in cooperation with Samsung, whose latest-generation 5-nanometer technology would be used to make the chips, according to a source familiar with Google's effort. Samsung also makes chips for Apple's iPhone, as well as its own Exynos processors.

Recent leaks have claimed that Samsung and Google could work together on Exynos chips for Pixel phones, and the new report from Axios it seems to reinforce those leaks.

If there's a problem, at least based on the current landscape, it's Samsung's Exynos platform. Anecdotal evidence suggests Exynos-based Galaxy S20 phones overheat and perform worse than Qualcomm versions. As for iPhone processors, Samsung has not made A-series chips for iPhone in several years. TSMC, the only vendor Apple uses, will mass-produce the iPhone 12's 5nm processor this year.

Whitechapel will be an 8-core ARM processor with "hardware optimized for Google machine learning technology." A portion of the chip will also be dedicated to improving the capabilities of the Google Assistant.

Google's decision to skip the Snapdragon 865 processor this year could be related to the design and cost of the chip. The chip that powers the Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 requires a separate modem for 4G / 5G connectivity. It's also more expensive than the 765 version the Pixel 5 is supposedly getting. That's just speculation, but if any of that is true, then Google would have another reason to bypass Qualcomm and follow in Apple's footsteps.

The writing on the wall was always there. Google designs its own Pixel phone coprocessor to handle computational photography and creates its own neural nucleus for its phones. It was only a matter of time until the Pixel had its own custom processor.

Axios It says that Google could use the same custom ARM chip in Chromebooks in the future as well.

