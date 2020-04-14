Google and Stanford make interactive coronavirus maps for journalists – BGR

A Google and Stanford coronavirus map makes it easy to visualize the severity of coronavirus outbreaks in specific areas of the US. USA

These coronavirus maps can be easily integrated, making it easy for local journalists to provide readers with up-to-date visualizations of coronavirus outbreaks in their area.

The coronavirus pandemic is still affecting the entire country, but there are early signs that the virus may have peaked in some populated cities in the US. USA

With coronavirus statistics updated hourly, it can sometimes be difficult to accurately interpret some data points. As an obvious example, the implications derived from an outbreak of 15 coronavirus cases in a densely populated city like New York City is not the same as a similar outbreak occurring in a small suburban city.

One strategy that researchers have devised to better inform the public about coronavirus outbreaks is an immersive mapping tool that helps visualize the severity of the coronavirus pandemic in US states and cities. USA

Specifically, the Case Mapper Project, which is a joint effort by Google and Stanford's Big Local News program, allows journalists to easily integrate updated coronavirus maps into their stories. What makes these maps particularly instructive is that the maps show the number of coronavirus cases relative to a given population. This, in turn, makes it easier for readers to assess the severity of a coronavirus outbreak in a given area. While coronavirus data is easy to obtain, the Case Mapper Project makes it much easier to digest.

By going to the Big Local News website and typing in a city or zip code, you can see the type of information the software provides. As a quick example, I typed in the famous California ZIP code 90210 and this is what appeared. As evidenced below, color coding makes it easy, even with the naked eye, to see which parts of the state are experiencing the most severe outbreaks.

And then we can dive right into Los Angels County for more information. And note the "Export and Embed,quot; button on the right that makes it easy to add these charts directly to a story:

Image Source: Big Local News

A snapshot of the entire United States gives us an interesting glimpse of coronavirus hot spots across the country. Note that I used the insertion tool below, so the map here is really interactive:

As for the current state of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, well, that seems to be some kind of mix. While the virus appears to have peaked in some cities, there are now reports that the virus has the potential to reactivate in patients who have apparently already recovered from the infection. Also, a new strain of the virus found in India can make creating a vaccine much more difficult.

