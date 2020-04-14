God made me friends and more shows canceled and renewed

CBS is pruning its friends list. The network has canceled God made me a friend After two seasons.
"We are extremely proud of the unique concept and inspiring stories God made me a friend has said in the last two seasons. We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team, and crew for a show that sparked a thoughtful conversation about faith, life, and happiness, and made viewers feel good at the end of each episode. The creative team behind the show has one last 'friendship suggestion' in mind, as well as an ending that we hope will bring a successful conclusion to Miles's journey in search of the God Account, "CBS and Warner Bros. said in a joint statement to Electronic News.
The end of the two-hour series is scheduled for Sunday, April 26.
God made me a friend strewn with stars Brandon Michael Hall as Miles, a young man who received a friend request from the "God,quot; account who urged him to help others weekly. Suraj Sharma, Violett Beane, Javicia Leslie, Joe Morton and Erica Gimpel He also starred.
