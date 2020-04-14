'God Friended Me' canceled after Two Seasons on CBS, sets series finale – Deadline

CBS has chosen to cancel the drama God made me a friend After two seasons. I heard that the decision was made early enough, so the creative team for the series had time to craft the season 2 finale as the series finale and hit the show, from Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Prods., A proper ending.

God made me a friend starring Brandon Michael Hall, will end with a two-hour series finale on April 26, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

"We are extremely proud of the unique concept and inspiring stories God made me a friend has said over the past two seasons, "CBS and WBTV said in a joint statement." We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team and crew for a show that sparked a thoughtful conversation about faith, life and happiness, e It made viewers feel good at the end of each episode. The creative team behind the show has one last "friendship suggestion" in mind, as well as an ending that we hope will bring a satisfying conclusion to Miles's journey in search of God's account. "

While it's never a strong demo draw, the supernatural theme God made me a friend it had attracted considerable audiences. It was a breakup, ranking as one of the three most viewed new series last season with 10 million viewers and significantly improving its Sunday period to earn a season 2 renewal. Like a series in other series, the numbers for God Friended I'm down for its second season, though the current Hollywood shutdown that has thrown all broadcast pilots into limbo was expected to offer the possibility of bubble shows like God made me a friend an impulse

God made me a friend is a humorous uplifting drama about Miles Finer (Hall), a frank atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request from "God" on social media and unknowingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others. around him.

The series also stars Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, and Joe Morton. It is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. The series was created by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt. Greg Berlanti, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Sarah Schechter and Marcos Siega are the executive producers of Warner Bros. Television.