Get the scoop on Nick Cannon Season 15's Wild & # 39; N Out

Wild ‘N Out is back for its historic season 15. Nick Cannon presents: Wild ‘N Out, which has already been renewed for season 16, returns for season 15 which opens on Tuesday, April 21 on VH1. To celebrate, the show has planned a season filled with battles between the old and new schools.

YOU., Chance of the rapper, Da baby, Doja Cat, Lil baby, Sisqó, Tommy Davidson, Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, Marsai Martin, MC Lyte, Miles Brown, Montel williams, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Youth, Lil durk, Naughty by nature, Sean Paul, YBN Cordae, Ying Yang cufflinks and more are set to guest star in season 15.