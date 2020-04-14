Get the scoop on Nick Cannon Season 15's Wild & # 39; N Out

Wild ‘N Out is back for its historic season 15. Nick Cannon presents: Wild ‘N Out, which has already been renewed for season 16, returns for season 15 which opens on Tuesday, April 21 on VH1. To celebrate, the show has planned a season filled with battles between the old and new schools.
YOU., Chance of the rapper, Da baby, Doja Cat, Lil baby, Sisqó, Tommy Davidson, Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, Marsai Martin, MC Lyte, Miles Brown, Montel williams, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Youth, Lil durk, Naughty by nature, Sean Paul, YBN Cordae, Ying Yang cufflinks and more are set to guest star in season 15.
Each episode of season 15 features Nick Cannon and a legendary special guest will lead the old school team against DC Young Fly who will join new cast members and a special guest to represent the new school team. Through comedy battles, teams will end up in the "Wildstyle battle,quot; to decide who takes home the WNO battle belt.
Take a look at the exclusive promotion above.
In its 200+ episodes, Wild Out N Out has featured some of today's biggest names, including Kevin Hart, Mike Epps, Katt Williams, Pete davidson, Taran Killam, Affion Crockett, Mikey Day, Randall Park, DeRay Davis and more. The freestyle show also featured famous guests, including Kanye West, Chrissy Teigen, Mariah Carey, Jay Leno, Michael Strahan, Snoop dogg, Zendaya, Wendy Williams, Pit bull, Tyra banks, Scott Disick, little Wayne, Iggy Azalea, Chanel Iman and many more.
Nick Cannon presents: Wild ‘N Out is produced by Cannon and executive Michael Goldman. Nile Evans and Annie Gillies serve as showrunners and executive producers, and Candida Boyette-Clemons He is executive producer of the network.
Wild ‘N Out premieres Tuesday, April 21 at 8 p.m. in VH1.
%MINIFYHTMLb2ebcb6e5a201cf3d5bdcc58b4ab70be12%