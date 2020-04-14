Get a sneak peek at ABC's Disney Singalong special

Get ready and your voice to sing: ABC brings you the best Disney song in just two days.
This Thursday, ABC is debuting The Disney Family Singalong, a special organized by Ryan Seacrest and with performances by an incredible number of stars, and E! News has a small exclusive look at what the special will look like, including a look at Ariana GrandeThe performance of
Not only the special feature in Grande's home performances, Demi lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, John Stamos, Auli & # 39; i Cravalho, Josh Gad, Donny Osmond, Amber riley, Jordan Fisher, Derek Hough, Cristina Aguilera, Josh Groban, Darren Crissand Tori Kelly, but Kenny Ortega is bringing together the actors of High school musical, Decendents, Zombiesand High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to perform "We are all in this together,quot;. Ortega even told Deadline that Zac Efron has signed together Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique colemanand Lucas Grabeel.
These are just some of the songs that you can listen to:
"A dream is a wish your heart makes,quot; – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé
"A Spoonful of Sugar,quot; – Little Big Town
"Be Our Guest,quot; – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough
"Can you feel the love tonight?" – Christina Aguilera
"Colors of the Wind,quot; – Tori Kelly
"Do you want to build a snowman,quot; – Thomas Rhett
"Friend Like Me,quot; – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney & # 39; s ALADDIN
"Gastón,quot; – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken
"How far will I go?" – Auliʻi Cravalho
"I will not say that I am in love,quot; – Ariana Grande
"I want to be like you,quot; – Darren Criss
"I will make you a man,quot; – Donny Osmond
"It's a small world,quot; – John Stamos
"Let It Go,quot; – Amber Riley
"Naked Needs,quot; – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Marcus Scribner
"Under the Sea,quot; – Jordan Fisher
"You have a friend in me,quot; – Josh Groban
Even the Tik Tok star Charli D & # 39; Amelio will appear, and there will be an animated character there to guide you through the on-screen lyrics, in case you haven't memorized each and every one of those songs yet.
The special will also feature public service announcements to raise awareness of Feeding America's efforts to help struggling families access food during the pandemic.
The Disney Family Singalong will air on Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. at ABC
