French Tennis Federation launches support plan for coronavirus | Tennis news





The French Tennis Federation has drawn up a support plan for those facing serious financial difficulties related to the health crisis.

The French Federation is launching a € 35m (£ 30.5m) support plan for tennis amid the coronavirus crisis.

Professional tennis was suspended until mid-July following the cancellation of Wimbledon, while the French Open from May 24 to June 7 has already been rescheduled for September 20 to October 4 due to closure.

Most of the estimated net winnings of € 70m (£ 61m) from the clay court Grand Slam tournament are spent on helping French tennis.

"(The plan) will serve to help those facing serious financial difficulties linked to the health crisis, namely affiliated clubs, independent professional tennis teachers, French players on the professional tour, international officials and French tournament organizers. " the FFT said in a statement.

