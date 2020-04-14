French President Emmanuel Macron's television speech on coronavirus attracts over 35 million viewers – Deadline

French President Emmanuel Macron's prime-time speech, apologizing for the country's failures in handling the coronavirus crisis, broke television ratings records, with more than 35 million unprecedented viewers. The massive number represents 86.6% of the country tuning in to television.

TF1 was the most viewed channel with almost 13 million viewers. France 2 and M6 followed with 9.55 and 3.74 million viewers, respectively, according to Statista.

During his speech on Monday from the Elysee Palace in Paris, Macron apologized for his government "not being prepared enough" for the coronavirus crisis and announced that the home shelter, which started on March 17, would extend to May 11.

"Therefore, we must continue our efforts and continue to apply the rules," he said, while vowing that "happy days would come."

Monday's speech drew the highest numbers for a Macron speech since the 2018 yellow vest crisis, which drew a total of 23 million viewers. The next highest television ratings in France came during the Euro 2000 final between France and Italy, which drew 21.4 million viewers, and the 1998 World Cup final, which drew 20.6 millions.

President Trump has boasted about his own ratings for his coronavirus task force's daily briefings, which have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, roughly the audience for The Bachelor end of season.

A few days before the televised address, Macron was caught on camera in a heated exchange with a medical worker shortly before he participated in a public appearance with health professionals.

Elysée Palace first shared images of Macron applauding the workers while standing next to them. This was followed by a second video that had been shared by a health workers union and had gone viral, showing an angry exchange between Macron and the worker for lack of resources and personnel.

To date, the coronavirus has claimed 15,729 lives in France.