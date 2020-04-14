French court orders Amazon to suspend spurious sales

PARIS – A French court has ordered Amazon to stop selling, storing, or delivering nonessential products for the next month to protect its employees from the virus.

Tuesday's emergency ruling requires Amazon to assess health risks at all of its facilities across the country and negotiate new security measures with worker representatives, according to union attorneys who initiated the legal proceedings.

The court failed to stop all of Amazon's activities, as the unions had sought.

Amazon must suspend its nonessential trade within 24 hours of Tuesday's ruling or face fines of 1 million euros ($ 1.1 million) per day, attorney Judith Krivine said. The sale of food, medicine and hygiene supplies is still allowed.

Amazon did not immediately comment. Amazon France chief Frederic Duval said last week that the company was doing everything possible to establish security measures.

Unions praised the ruling.

"It is a great victory for us," said Tatiana Campagne of the LDS union, which filed the lawsuit with the environmental group Amis de la Terre. "We believe that the health of the workers was taken into account."

Amazon dominates the online delivery market in France, and has seen demand explode in the US. USA And worldwide since virus containment measures were imposed. France's blockade started a month ago and is slated to last at least until May 11.

In New York last month, Amazon fired a worker who organized a strike to demand greater protection against viruses, saying the employee himself did not comply with the distancing rules and put others at risk.

The Seattle-based company said it has taken aggressive measures to protect its employees from the virus, including cleaning and distancing measures.

Several strikes and protests have drawn attention to fear and discontent among low-wage workers on the front lines of the pandemic, particularly those who pack and deliver groceries and other essential items.