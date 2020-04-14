Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson passed away after being involved in a car accident

The 36-year-old man, who spent five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, began his career as a graduate assistant coach at Alabama State University after his retirement.

NFL quarterback (National Football League) Tarvaris jackson He has died in a car accident.

According to TMZ, the 36-year-old man was involved in a collision in his Alabama hometown.

Jackson played 10 seasons in the NFL, including starting seasons for the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks. He spent five seasons with the Vikings, who recruited him in the second round of Alabama State University in 2006.

Tarvaris helped lead Minnesota to the NFC (National Football Conference) Northern title in 2008. Vikings head coach Brad Childress notably called him a "diamond in the rough."

The athlete spent four years in Minnesota before signing with the Seattle Seahawks, transitioning to the Buffalo Bills and then returning for a second season with the Seahawks, where he served as Russell WilsonBackup until 2015.

After his retirement, Jackson began his career as a coach, where he first worked as a graduate assistant at Alabama State University, before obtaining the position of quarterback coach at Tennessee State University.