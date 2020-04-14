Forget what Mason Disick says – fans think Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are back together

Forget what Mason Disick says, fans are convinced that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are back together. Now that it has been learned that Travis and Kylie spent Easter together at Kris Jenner's home, according to a report by Nick Markus, fans are more convinced than ever that the two have secretly reunited. It's still unclear whether Travis is quarantined in the same house with Kylie and Stormi, but it appears they are isolating themselves together in Palm Beach, California. Additionally, Kylie's older sister Khloe Kardashian has self-isolated with True Thompson's father Tristan Thompson, and fans also believe they have been back together as well.

Although Kylie hasn't shared a photo of Travis on her social media accounts, not even a photo of Stormi with her father, fans noticed Travis Scott's voice in the background of one of her videos. Kylie was making pizza and you could hear Travis in the background asking if the pizza was hot.

That only excited fans and for many was confirmation that they were back together again, regardless of what Mason Disick says.

You can watch a video clip of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner from Easter 2019 in the following video player.

Kylie shared a photo on Valentine's Day, where she was in a room surrounded by sunflowers, sparking rumors that the two had reconciled. Many people believed that Travis Scott was the one who sent her all the flowers, as she had not been linked to anyone else who would have given her such a luxurious gift for Valentine's Day.

Like many people across the country, Kylie Jenner has been spending time away from her friends and many of her siblings due to the Coronavirus. California has seen an increase in cases with a current death toll of 731. People across the country have stayed home to flatten the curve and stop the increase in new cases.

What you think? Do you think Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are back together? Did you hear Travis Scott's voice in the background of the Kylie video? Do you think Mason Disick told the truth when he said they would never be together again, or do you think he has their wrong details?



