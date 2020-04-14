Forest fires blaze near Chernobyl nuclear power plant

KYIV – Forest fires occurred Tuesday in the contaminated area near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, but authorities insisted that there is no radiation threat.

Hundreds of airplane-backed firefighters have been fighting various wildfires around Chernobyl since last week. They managed to contain the initial fires, but now there are new fires near the dismantled plant.

Volodymyr Demchuk of the Ukrainian state Emergency Service insisted that the situation is under control.

"There is no threat to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the storage of residual fuel or other critical facilities," he said.

The emergency service said radiation levels in the capital Kiev, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of the plant, were within standards.

Activists warned, however, that the flames were dangerously approaching the waste storage facilities.

Yaroslav Yemelyanenko, a member of the public council of the state agency in charge of the closed area around the plant, said there was a fire 2 kilometers (about 1.2 miles) from one of the radioactive waste dumps.

"The situation is critical," he said on Facebook.

Last week, authorities said they tracked down a person suspected of starting the fire by setting fire to dry grass in the area. The 27-year-old man said he burned grass "for fun,quot; and then did not extinguish the fire when the wind caused it to expand rapidly.

On Monday, police said another local resident burned debris and accidentally set the dry grass on fire, causing another devastating forest fire. They said he did not report the fire to authorities.

The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone of 2,600 square kilometers (1,000 square miles) was established after the April 1986 disaster at the plant that sent a cloud of radioactive fallout across much of Europe. The area is largely unpopulated, although some 200 people have remained despite orders to leave.

Fires in the area have been a regular occurrence. They often start when residents set fire to dry grass in early spring, a widespread practice in Ukraine, Russia, and a few other ex-Soviet nations that often leads to devastating wildfires.