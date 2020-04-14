Florida Sheriff thinks the murder of & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; was carried out by more than one person

Ever since the Tiger King documentary went viral, the disappearance of Don Lewis, the husband of Carole Baskin, has been at the forefront of everyone's mind.

Baskin is rumored to have killed her husband and fed him with his tigers. His body was never found. But according to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, there may be more than one person involved in his possible murder.

"I am extremely suspicious, but not just her, of this whole circle here. I don't want to allude to the fact or imply that she is a person of interest and that this is what we are focusing on. I am not comfortable saying that yet," he said to TMZ.

