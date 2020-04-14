Florida Sheriff thinks the murder of & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; was carried out by more than one person

Ever since the Tiger King documentary went viral, the disappearance of Don Lewis, the husband of Carole Baskin, has been at the forefront of everyone's mind.

Baskin is rumored to have killed her husband and fed him with his tigers. His body was never found. But according to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, there may be more than one person involved in his possible murder.

"I am extremely suspicious, but not just her, of this whole circle here. I don't want to allude to the fact or imply that she is a person of interest and that this is what we are focusing on. I am not comfortable saying that yet," he said to TMZ.

"Listen, normally there is no person to commit murder, there are always a couple of people. This had to be extremely planned, this had to be well thought out, there is someone else involved in this, there is someone who is paid do it, there is someone who helped do it. I hope that person wants to come and get this off their chest and help the police do the right thing, "he continued.

He says that if others were involved or had information and wanted to step forward, the cops could offer them a deal.

The night of his murder, Baskin claimed that his vehicle broke down and called his brother, who worked for the local police department, for help. During the document, some mentioned that his brother may have been involved.