Florence Pugh sends prayers to critically ill Nick Cordero with a dance video

WENN

The actress from & # 39; Little Women & # 39; She asks her online followers to join her in sending love and prayers to the & # 39; Bullets Over Broadway & # 39; actor. and his family as he fights for his life in the hospital.

Up News Info –

Florence Pugh broke a movement to Elvis presleyThe 1957 song "Got a Lot or & # 39; Livin & # 39; to Do" in support of his critically ill friend, Nick Cordero.

The Canadian actor, who starred in "Bullets on Broadway"in 2014 and last year's hit musical"Waitress"He was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after contracting what was initially believed to be pneumonia earlier this year 2020.

Although he tested negative for COVID-19, his condition continued to worsen and, over the weekend, he was transferred to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he later lost consciousness and had a pulse, which led to doctors resuscitating him.

The star is currently on an ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine to help support her lungs and heart, dialysis to help her kidneys and a ventilator, and his wife, Amanda Kloots, who has been updating his status, urged fans to "keep playing and dancing" to the tune of the song in honor of "Mafia town"star.

"Little woman"The star Florence was one of the actor's fans who visited her Instagram on Monday to share a video of herself dancing on the dance floor and asked her followers to do the same.

"I was wondering if I could ask a huge, huge favor from all of you," said the 24-year-old through her Instagram Stories. "Our good friends Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots are suffering right now."

"Nick has been battling the coronavirus for the past two weeks and has been in critical condition for the past week and is in the hospital every day fighting for his life. And it's really scary."

"I hope we can all sing and dance right now and send all these incredible energies to him and just give him some support to fight one of the most difficult things he will have to fight," he concluded.

In a recent update, Amanda, who shares the 10-month-old son Elvis with her boyfriend, added about his health: "I told him he had to fight. I told him he was strong and that he could do this …"

"Doctors are still concerned about his right leg and we need him to start giving small responses to sedation. These are the next two goals that need to happen."