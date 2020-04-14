Famous rapper Dex accused of abusing women and begging for money

Instagram

In some screenshots of text messages that have been circulating online, the rapper asks a woman to buy him a plane ticket to Los Angeles and book an Uber for him.

Famous dex he has been hit with a not-so-good charge. The rapper has been accused of abusing women and begging for their money, according to Gossip of the City, which has also obtained several receipts to back up the claim.

Among the receipts that the gossip blog obtained were several photos of a woman with bruises in various places on her body. On top of that, a medical report revealed that a girl named Jennifer was released from a hospital in West Hills, California, after being diagnosed with a concussion earlier this year. However, it remains to be seen if the girl is the same in the photos.

There were also several screenshots of an alleged text message between Dex and a mysterious woman. In a message, Dex asked the woman to buy him a plane ticket to Los Angeles so that he could meet her. Without stopping there, he said to the woman, "I know I need to rub myself. Can you make Uber beep?"

At another point, Dex sent the woman a message saying, "Hey, Dex, can you pay this number?" And adds, "Did you already pay it? I want to call you. Let me know when you pay it, please." However, the woman later notified her that she couldn't do it right away and asked her mother to take care of it. In response, Dex said, "Hurry up, please."

Dex has yet to respond to the accusation.

Born on September 6, 1993, Dex began his career as a hip-hop musician in 2015 by releasing his first mixtape "Never Seen It Coming". The star, which is signed for Rich the KidThe record label Rich Forever Music is best known for his songs "Pick It Up" and "Japan", which peaked at number 54 and 28 on Billboard & # 39; s Hot 100, respectively.