Fabolous responds to 2 Chainz Battle Challenge: You can't choose your fights!

2 Chainz recently challenged Fabolous to a Versuz battle on Instagram, but Fabolous isn't impressed as he says that rappers shouldn't pick their own battles.

"In a fun way, I think it would be great. I don't see my name appearing as much. I saw my name appear with 2 Chainz where 2 Chainz was, I guess, kind of – I didn't like 2 Chainz sh * t because he was picking his battle a little bit. You can't pick your fights. I don't know who Verzuz does, "he told The Breakfast Club.

"Why wouldn't you go against Jeezy or Future or whoever? They're the rappers of the trap. They're your gender and something from the era. I just don't like the type of 'pick the fight'." he questioned.

It looks like Fab would be open to a Versuz, but not with Chainz.

Who do you think would be a good match for Fab?