Exclusive: Pooja Hegde talks about her post-closing plans

We all miss our best friends, the favorite places where we like to hang out with them and, of course, junk food. The beautiful Pooja Hegde enjoys her time during the confinement. But there are many things that the Mohenjo Daro actress is missing during the quarantine at home. We find out what your heart longs for in this exclusive chat. Keep reading …

List the places you will visit after the lock is over.

My grandmother stays away from us. I haven't been able to see her for a long time now. Then I would like to visit her. Also, I'm going to the gym. Then of course I will meet my friends.

Restaurants you plan to visit …

There is O Pedro, who serves amazing Goan-Portuguese food. Their ceviche (seafood) is amazing. The prawn balchao with poi is also great. I'll probably go to Bayroot and have some Dukkah lamb. I will also visit Boteco and have a meat dish.

Three cities that you will visit as soon as you can …

The first would be Hyderabad because I need to shoot and be on a film set. I would also love to go to Bekal (Kerala) on vacation. I was there last year and it was wonderful and peaceful. I would love to go back there for a couple of days. I will also fly to Mangalore.

People you will meet when the closing ends …

I will meet my best friend, who lives in Andheri. I haven't been able to meet her in a long time. Plus she has a dog. I can't wait to go meet them. I want to meet my other friends too. Everyone has just been home. I want to meet them in person.

Is there an outfit you want to wear once you get out?

Being someone who has to get dressed every day, I enjoyed being in my pajamas. My hair and skin are tortured every day. So I have been enjoying this break where there was no need for makeup. I would love to have a beach vacation in Bekal as traveling outside of India doesn't seem like a possibility soon. There I will enjoy the private beach and put on a bikini!

What was the only thing you took for granted in the great outdoors?

He just took being outdoors for granted. We could go out and walk without fear. Now there is a paradigm shift. Even shopping for groceries is a new experience. The privilege of being able to go out in a normal world is something I took for granted. There are countries where you cannot do it freely because it is not secure enough. Living in a place like Mumbai, in a country like India, is something I had taken for granted. But now I appreciate the fact that I can do it so freely in my country.

One thing you can't wait to buy for yourself …

I guess I have developed shopping withdrawal symptoms. I want to buy some new things for myself. With deliveries closed, it has been crazy. Now that I am cooking at home, trying different recipes, I have realized that I don't have some important kitchen equipment and materials. I'm going to buy all of that.