Everything you need to know about HSM Reunion

Wild cats everywhere: We have some epic news!
The cast of High school musical are preparing for an exciting meeting during ABC The Disney Family Singalong. The news was confirmed by HSM franchise director Kenny Ortega, who took to Instagram to announce that the East High gang, which featured Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel and Monique coleman, they will have their heads in the game again.
It seems that the Disney students have already been practicing for the big event. Earlier this week, Kenny, Vanessa, Ashley, Corbin, Lucas, and Monique participated in a Zoom call together. Sharing a screenshot from her virtual meeting, Vanessa wrote: "Guess who's back …"
Delighted to be reunited with her co-stars, Vanessa also invited fans to a video of her rehearsing. "It was wonderful to put this together," he wrote. "It is so special to meet my HSM family during this time to spread some joy."
Ready to see the HSM cast meet? Here is everything you need to know:
Who is involved?
Speaking to Deadline, Kenny confirmed that the original cast members will participate in the special, including Zac. After revealing that The best showman The star would be part of the meeting, the famous director noted that he was added to the list too late and will instead share a special message during the show.
"We couldn't get to Zac until late, but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course," he told the store. "Everyone we contacted was quick, and they will see it in their spirit and in the way they come together from their homes. They recognize that this is an opportunity to strengthen the spirits of those who join us for transmission."
What are they going to sing?
According to Kenny, the East High alumni will invite fans to a performance of the hymn from the movie "We're All Together,quot; from their respective homes. Selecting the song was obvious to him after seeing how it resonated with people in recent weeks.
"You are listening to those sung words: I have been sent videos of doctors, assistants, nurses and medical professionals in hospital gowns and masks singing 'We are all in this together' in hospital corridors," he said. and added: "I can't imagine that Matthew Gerrard and Robbie Nevilwho wrote this song had some idea that it would have legs and maybe it meant more now than when we first did it. "
Who else will be there?
the HSM The stars are not the only ones to have a reunion. Kenny shared that fans can also expect appearances from the cast of The "Cheetah Girls, The descendants, Zombies and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series during the performance.
In fact, Cheetah girls stars Raven-Symoné and Kiely Williams They had a mini-meeting on April 10 via Instagram Live, where the former co-stars made amends for their long-standing enmity.
Also in The Disney Family Singalongthe star-studded list is Ariana Grande, Demi lovato, Cristina Aguilera, Michael Buble, Tori Kelly, Kristin Chenoweth, Auli & # 39; i Cravalho, Darren Criss, John Stamos and more. Like the cast of HSMEach star will perform a classic Disney song from their homes.
When can we look?
The Disney Family Singalong Special will take place on Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. EDT at ABC.
