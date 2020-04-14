Everything you need to know about HSM Reunion

Wild cats everywhere: We have some epic news!

The cast of High school musical are preparing for an exciting meeting during ABC The Disney Family Singalong. The news was confirmed by HSM franchise director Kenny Ortega, who took to Instagram to announce that the East High gang, which featured Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel and Monique coleman, they will have their heads in the game again.

It seems that the Disney students have already been practicing for the big event. Earlier this week, Kenny, Vanessa, Ashley, Corbin, Lucas, and Monique participated in a Zoom call together. Sharing a screenshot from her virtual meeting, Vanessa wrote: "Guess who's back …"

Delighted to be reunited with her co-stars, Vanessa also invited fans to a video of her rehearsing. "It was wonderful to put this together," he wrote. "It is so special to meet my HSM family during this time to spread some joy."

Ready to see the HSM cast meet? Here is everything you need to know: