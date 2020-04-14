Eva Marcille RHOA fans call her the prettiest lady in the franchise

Eva Marcille shared a video on her social media account that has amazed fans. People praise her makeup, her looks, and even the way she's sitting, calling her the prettiest woman in the franchise.

"Can I get some #nickiminaj #RHOA @iambarbielee on the beat," Eva captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘The way you are sitting, hitting the face and serving! We love to see it! "And another follower posted this:" Eva, this was it! "You are the prettiest in the franchise, no."

Another commenter said, "Your visual game has always been stellar since #antm," and one fan posted this: "Eva so beautiful and effortless, love from Houston ❤️ @evamarcille."

Someone else praised Eva's hair and said, Ese That hair is gurl stitch! Keep going, ma'am. "

Another commenter posted this: ‘I just saw the tour of his house. Perfect for a family with children. So beautiful and relatable! 😍 ’

Someone else wrote: Oh Oh, that's why they are angry! "Beautiful inside, this is the result!" And one fan posted: "Literally the ONLY thing I don't agree with is their music. However, you look impressive."

Another commenter said to Eva: Eres You are just awesome! The way you behave is elegant but down to earth! "

In other news, Eva shared some Easter photos and videos, and people can now see that there is never a dull moment at the Sterlings' home.

‘Happy Easter from the Sterlings. Easter is not canceled and God's work is not canceled. We count our blessings and name one by one. Celebrate the work of the cross wherever you are. He is risen. #sterlingsays #eastersunday #thesterlings "Eva captioned one of her posts.

Many fans praised the photos and called the family "perfect."



