Esports: Do Soccer Fans Turn to Online Games During Isolation? The | Football news







Online gaming is one of the fastest growing competitive sports in the world, but can it offer a replacement for soccer fans during the coronavirus isolation period?

FIFA 20, created by EA Sports, is the leading soccer video game with millions of people playing, watching and competing around the world.

It has also been a tool for Premier League footballers to face each other from the comfort of their own homes, and we've seen London's rivalries renewed in online matches.

Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon defeated West Ham forward Michail Antonio, but the Hammers earned their own victory when Declan Rice beat Chelsea's best friend and midfielder Mason Mount, as well as many other stars who have played in recent weeks. .

5:30 Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon and West Ham's Michail Antonio discuss tactics before playing the postponed derby clash between their two clubs in FIFA 20 Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon and West Ham's Michail Antonio discuss tactics before playing the postponed derby clash between their two clubs in FIFA 20

Ryan Pessoa is a FIFA professional player for the Manchester City esports team and had to rekindle the city's recent rivalry with Liverpool by playing one of its stars online and streaming it on Twitch.

Pessoa said: "I had a game against Trent (Alexander-Arnold). It was good, he is actually a decent player, Trent is really very decent. I know he plays a lot of FIFA in his spare time, he told me he plays the most part of the Liverpool team.

"He is a huge fan of FIFA, so it's good to create content with him and he's also a good guy. I beat him but we drew one of the games and it was really, really good."

"Trent is a massive profile for Liverpool fans, England fans, football fans in general, and he who promotes FIFA content, pushes people to that and just keeps growing."

Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Lucy Bronze will participate in a FIFA 20 tournament

Ultimate Quaran-Team

There have been many initiatives to generate FIFA content for soccer fans to view in quarantine. England stars such as Alexander-Arnold, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho compete against each other in the FA's #FootballsStayingHome Cup to raise awareness of the National Emergencies Trust.

EA also launched the competition & # 39; Stay Home, Play Together & # 39 ;, in which they will see professional footballers from 16 different European clubs, including Liverpool, Tottenham and Real Madrid, participate in a tournament. EA will donate $ 1 million to the Coronavirus Relief Fund as part of the initiative.

One of the first esports competitions created as a result of the coronavirus pandemic was the Ultimate Quaran-Team tournament in Leyton Orient, which featured the participation of 128 professional clubs from 16 different countries and the wolves were the eventual winners. Luke Lambourne, media manager for Leyton Orient, came up with the idea and was stunned by the attention he gained.

Lambourne said: "Obviously, many clubs are at an unprecedented time when everything they have planned has gone out the window, so we knew that people were going to take the opportunity to get involved in something. We are delighted with how it was.

"Across Europe there were a few big teams coming together. Man City in England competed with his eSports team, and a few different Premier League clubs, including Watford, Burnley, Norwich, with Todd Cantwell representing them and Andros Townsend for Crystal Palace .

"In Europe you have the likes of PSV, we also had AS Roma, teams from France and it spread to MLS where we saw Orlando City and DC United get involved. We had the Orlando Pirates of South Africa so we had almost every major part represented of the world.

"Walsall vs. Roma was an interesting draw, which Walsall obviously beat. I don't think a lot of people have seen it coming. I think Mansfield beat Ajax as well."

Todd Cantwell represented Norwich in the Ultimate Quaran-Team competition in Leyton Orient

The wolves were the eventual winners of the tournament, Orient created a fundraising page while the Quaran-Team tournament was taking place to raise vital funds for vulnerable EFL clubs and two worthy charities during this difficult time.

Lambourne added: "We have up to over £ 55,000 from three causes. 75 percent will go to the EFL for struggling clubs. Obviously, at this time with no earnings on the day, we are going to see a lot of football clubs under a lot of pressure just to survive, so we thought if we could use that initiative to help the clubs that people love to stay in business and stay afloat, it would be amazing.

"The other 25 percent is a division between the mental health charity MIND and the World Health Organization and the COVID-19 response. We have seen many people get involved and donate, which has been great to see."

Can football video games bring back the sport live?

FIFA is one of the most realistic games on the market to recreate the soccer experience, but can it act as a replacement to go watch live sports?

Pessoa said: "FIFA is based on real-life sport, so it's easy for people to transform their love for real-life soccer into a video game. Specifically for e-sports we have something called the e-Premier League so that people can, if they want to continue supporting their real team which they also support in real life football.

"Now they are all isolated or quarantined, my friends' schedules are more or less the same and I have noticed and notice how much fun the game can be and it is good to communicate with people online. They don't necessarily have to be people you know, you can play with anyone around the world and develop friends like that. "

The FIFA eClub World Cup was held at Sky Studios in London in 2019

Spencer Ealing, better known in the esports community as Huge Gorilla, earned $ 200,000 for becoming FIFA World Champion in 2017. He is now creating daily YouTube videos for fans who want to watch his FIFA content during the pandemic.

Gorilla said: "The best soccer game is FIFA in terms of trying to replicate that real-life soccer. Obviously it is difficult, people miss soccer, I am one, but I think FIFA could be an escape." .

"Also play with your teammates, be it Pro Clubs, be it 2v2 with your friends online or even just watching YouTube content. Obviously we are in a bad situation, but you should try and take advantage of this time to try and enjoy yourself and if you want to improve something, this is a good time. "

Lambourne added: "Esports now has a window that it has never had before and will probably never have again, in the sense that it is the most easily accessible sport or entertainment for people around the world. You really need to make your mark now. and I "am sure that people at EA and FIFA and higher at the Premier League level are seeing how they are going to use it to the best of their ability."

How have competitive eSports been affected?

Although he enjoys creating content online during isolation, Pessoa's competitive FIFA play has been suspended due to the pandemic.

He said: "Our FIFA season, because the coronavirus and travel was obviously suspended in almost all countries, has been affected as many of the events have been suspended until further notice.

Ryan Pessoa plays FIFA 20 professional for Manchester City Esports

"It is very discouraging because our eSports are based on competing in live events, usually we don't have many online based events. Hopefully EA is finding a solution to have some online tournaments where we can participate,quot; .

Gorilla added: "We are in a situation where we don't know if the tournaments will continue, because when a new FIFA comes out, which is in September, we start the season again, so I hope that all of this is solved soon and we can get back to business .

"The week or two leading up to the lockout, I qualified for three major tournaments. Obviously I was very excited, I played my best FIFA in qualifiers and I got into those tournaments and then you know it was postponed. It's the right decision. Obviously, but I have hope that we can start again soon. "