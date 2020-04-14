Erin Foster is attacked online for feeling relieved for getting married before the COVID-19 pandemic

As everyone on the planet knows, almost everyone has been blocked in an attempt to stem the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. As a consequence of the disease, many productions, festivals, concerts, shows, television series and movie productions have been closed or postponed for later in the year.

Also, many celebrities and ordinary people have had to postpone and reschedule wedding ceremonies due to fear of the coronavirus. However, this has not been applied to everyone, including Erin Foster, who expressed her gratitude for being one of the lucky ones to hold a wedding before the pandemic began.

Unfortunately for her, many people on social media were not happy about it. Foster turned to her account to say, "don't brag," but she and her man had their wedding earlier this year. The star posted a photo of herself and her husband in Nashville on New Year's Eve.

Many social media users pointed out that now was not the time to brag about one's fortune. One user, in particular, described his comment as "completely idiotic,quot;, considering that so many people have lost a lot.

Erin, whose father is David Foster, an acclaimed producer, wrote that her post had nothing to do with losing. David's daughter never deleted the post and says she will continue to defend it. One of Erin's family members came to her defense.

Sara Foster, Erin's sister, said there were celebrities and Instagram models posting bikini pictures every day, while all Erin did was prank about her wedding.

Stassi Schroeder, however, one of the celebrities whose wedding was postponed due to the virus, clearly was not offended by the joke.

She wrote: "Preach!" Katy Perry, another star who had to cancel her wedding for the time being, said Erin's post seemed "pointy." Anyway, this would not be the first time that a celebrity was criticized for being "deaf in tone,quot; during a difficult time.



