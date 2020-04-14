Erin Foster does not apologize after making wedding comments & # 39; Deaf tone & # 39;

WENN

David Foster's daughter lands in hot water when she is accused of being 'insensitive' by an Instagram wedding comment considered & # 39; deaf & # 39; during the global pandemic of COVID-19.

Up News Info –

Erin foster She was forced to defend herself after causing controversy with a wedding prank that many considered "callous" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The daughter of the 37-year-old music magnate. David Foster shared a photo of his 2019 wedding with the businessman Simon Tikhman on his Instagram page on Monday, April 13, 2020, and made reference to all the ceremonies that have been canceled this year due to the health crisis.

"It is not to brag, but what a time to have had your wedding," he wrote.

<br />

Erin quickly received numerous comments about the post, and the hordes of her followers criticized her for the joke.

"Can't you caption this? There are millions of people, in addition to those who are losing loved ones and jobs, who are dealing with the cancellation and change of their weddings and the reality that they may never have the wedding they dreamed of. As a public figure this is extremely callous, and at a time like this you should try (be) better. Thank you, "wrote one person.

"I don't think you wanted to say this maliciously, but it is definitely a joke for group chat, not for your half million followers who find this extremely insensitive and deaf," commented another.

In response, Erin replied, "It is a wedding, not a death that everyone needs to relax."

When another admirer praised her for the "hilarious" post and urged her not to remove it, Erin replied, "Trust me, I'm not going to take this off. Anyone who wants to blame me for the crown or for postponing their wedding is just very very confused about how pandemics work. "