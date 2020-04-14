Erica Mena and Safaree are working together at home – Watch their video

Safaree told her fans and those of Erica Mena that they should not stop exercising during the running of the bulls, and explained that training your body and mind is important during these difficult times that we are living. People's reality changes a lot these days, and everyday life is governed by fear and uncertainty.

Here is the video that Safaree shared on his social media account that he and his wife, Erica, are working on.

‘For all my fitness followers, we have something special for you. Fitness and health is life! DO NOT LET YOURSELF LEAVE YOURSELF to deviate from working your mind, body and soul 🪐💪🏾 ️🪐💪🏾 This home gym has been one of my best investments. Ayo @elephantmanjamaica memba dem rahtidddd tune in !! 1 of my all time favorites 🔥🇯🇲🔥🇯🇲💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 STRAIIITTTTT Daddy body left and hot mommy is back 😝😝😝 big up @troopatraloopa fi di wickedddd mix🔥🇯🇲🔥🇯🇲 & # 39; Safaree captioned her send.

People asked the couple if they are working with the same weights and all kinds of questions related to exercise.

Someone said, "OMG, I haven't seen the troop in years since the bk parties that had all the parties on (dance thing)."

A follower posted this message: ‘You guys look GREAT! I loved them last night talking to The Leakes … BEAUTIFUL couple … The Samuels. "

Another commenter posted this message in the comments: amo I love you guys. Great power partner. "

Erica and Safaree are living their best life since they gave birth to their baby. Fans would love to see more of her and keep asking this.

Not long ago, Erica showed her IG fans and fans what she's doing to keep fit at home as she distances herself.

She has spent her time at home with her family during this global crisis and has also been advising her fans and followers to do the same.



