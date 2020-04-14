Ellen DeGeneres did a DIY mask tutorial and it didn't go as planned

Welcome to Mask Making 101.
Ellen Degeneres hosted a hilarious tutorial on how to make DIY masks during Tuesday's episode at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Joining viewers from her living room, the daytime hostess explained that wearing a mask is highly recommended by medical professionals and that you can make your own using everyday items.
"You know, wearing a mask used to be optional, but now health experts say everyone should wear them," he started. "So today, I thought I'd show you how to make a mask at home in case you haven't figured it out yet. The good news is that you don't need to know how to sew, you can make a mask out of cloth bags and elastic … you can wear headbands, "adding," I am wearing headbands for the first time in my life. "
After listing fabrics and elastics, Ellen noted that viewers will also need a coffee filter and joked, "I've been stealing them from our office break room for the past 17 seasons. Finally, it was worth it."
Referring to a helpful chart from the CDC, Ellen followed the first step and cut the coffee filter in half. Realizing that he was taking the Finding Dory star a long time in completing the simple step, your scene robbery producer Andy Lassner he chimed in from outside, "Are you still cutting the first one?" Ellen replied, "Yes, I want it to be perfect."
Then, he offered some tips on how to find the perfect piece of fabric to use. "It says you can start with a square piece of fabric like a scarf, which I'm using," he explained. "I'm not going to use mine, it's too pretty … It is important that the material is thick and tight, that's what it says." After giggling into the microphone, he joked, "Yeah, I knew you would like that one, Andy."
To create the mask, Ellen folded her cloth in half and inserted the coffee filter in the center. Then, he folded the canvas in two more times and treated the audience with a little song. "The best part of waking up is Folgers in your face," he joked.
Folding the ends of the fabric inward, Ellen added, "Everything should be about the size of your face. So if you have a wide face, you make it a little bigger. If you have a long face, go for it. Long Face?"
After laughing Andy and Stephen & # 39; tWitch & # 39; ChiefEllen added on her headbands, but had some difficulty holding them in the right place. Seeing their fight once again, Andy joked, "Quarantine will be lifted when you're done with this."
Still unable to get her mask quite right, Ellen gave up and put on a mask that didn't fit her that someone had done for her. "Okay, I didn't do it right," he said. "Someone else did it for me. That's the way it is."
Check out Ellen's fun mask-making tutorial in the video above!
