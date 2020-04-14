Ellen DeGeneres did a DIY mask tutorial and it didn't go as planned

Welcome to Mask Making 101.

Ellen Degeneres hosted a hilarious tutorial on how to make DIY masks during Tuesday's episode at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Joining viewers from her living room, the daytime hostess explained that wearing a mask is highly recommended by medical professionals and that you can make your own using everyday items.

"You know, wearing a mask used to be optional, but now health experts say everyone should wear them," he started. "So today, I thought I'd show you how to make a mask at home in case you haven't figured it out yet. The good news is that you don't need to know how to sew, you can make a mask out of cloth bags and elastic … you can wear headbands, "adding," I am wearing headbands for the first time in my life. "

After listing fabrics and elastics, Ellen noted that viewers will also need a coffee filter and joked, "I've been stealing them from our office break room for the past 17 seasons. Finally, it was worth it."