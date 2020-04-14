EFL and PFA agree to a 25 percent salary deferment in April for League One and League Two players | Football news







The EFL and PFA have recommended a 25 percent salary deferral for April for League One and League Two players making more than £ 2,500 a month as they try to help clubs mitigate the cost of the coronavirus pandemic. .

In a joint statement released Tuesday, the bodies clarified that the postponement is not "a directive," meaning that puppies that do not need to take action must continue to pay their players in full.

Players at all League One and League Two clubs earning less than £ 2,500 a month will continue to be paid in full, while the 25 percent reduction should also not lead any player below that figure.

