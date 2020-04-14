Eamonn Holmes' Comments on 5G Coronavirus Spark Conspiracy Complaints – Deadline

ITV Iconic Daily Show This morning It will be evaluated by media regulator Ofcom after host Eamonn Holmes commented on the unfounded conspiracy linking 5G to the spread of the coronavirus.

Ofcom received 419 complaints about the program on Monday, which was viewed by 1.6 million people, and a spokesperson said: "We are evaluating this program in its entirety as a priority." ITV has not yet commented on the matter.

During an exchange in the air, This morning Hostess Alice Beer described the 5G conspiracy as "incredibly stupid," but Holmes disagreed with her assessment.

The former Sky News presenter replied: "I totally agree with everything he is saying, but what I do not accept is that the mainstream media immediately dismiss it as false when they do not know it is not true.

"No one should attack, harm or do something like that, but it is very easy to say that it is not true because it fits the narrative of the state." That's all I would say, as someone with an inquiring mind. "

The 5G conspiracy, which has taken hold on the Internet and private messaging groups, has been widely discredited, including by the independent fact-checking organization Full Fact, which said: “There is no evidence that 5G WiFi networks are linked to new coronavirus. "

Ofcom's assessment of This morning It follows the launch of an urgent investigation on London Live for airing a lengthy interview with coronavirus denier David Icke last week. Ofcom has said it will sanction broadcasting organizations that spread misinformation about the coronavirus.