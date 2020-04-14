Dwayne Johnson remembers losing the role of Jack Reacher to Tom Cruise

WENN / Paramount Pictures

Chatting with fans on Facebook, the actor from & # 39; Jumanji: The Next Level & # 39; He admits he wondered why he didn't get the role since the people around him at the time made him think he had a chance.

Up News Info –

DwayneThe rock"Johnson missed the lead role in 2012"Jack reacher"

The action man was chatting with fans on Facebook over the weekend when one asked him about the parts he had lost, prompting the former fighter to reveal that he was face to face with Tom Cruise on the film adaptation of the Lee Child novels.

"In Hollywood, actors are like a box," said Dwayne. "There are actors who can compete for a particular role because it allows them to have a certain look, skin color, size, etc. Fortunately for me, there are not many guys that look like me." , all my roles, from the beginning of my career, I have been a lucky son of ab ** ch that were created and designed for me, except Jack Reacher ".

"Now, this was 10 years ago, and I was in a very different place, I admit it. Tom was the biggest movie star in the world, and he wasn't. I got the call saying, 'Hey, I didn't. you did get the paper. " Look, I didn't even know if I had a chance, but the people around me at the time made me think yes. I felt yes, I felt like, "Why not me?"

<br />

Cruise went on to play Reacher again in the 2016 sequel. "Jack Reacher: never come back"After which author Child revealed that he did not believe the movie's superstar was chosen as his literary hero, because his Jack Reacher was much taller and much more imposing.

But Johnson is not complaining: shortly after missing "Reacher," Dwayne landed a repeat role in "Fast and Furious"franchise.