Dundee says they are not ready to vote on the SPFL resolution yet | Football news

Dundee has reiterated his call for "integrity and fairness,quot; around the SPFL's controversial end-of-season proposal, but says they are not ready to cast their deciding vote on the resolution.

The SPFL made a proposal to end the season in the three divisions below the Premier League, with the remaining top flight postponed for the time being, but the governing body has the option to end the campaign if it becomes impossible to keep up with matches due to the coronavirus pandemic continuity.

Dundee was left with the deciding vote after the Premier League and Leagues One and Two backed the proposal.

Inverness CEO Scot Gardiner says Dundee had informed them and Partick Thistle that they had also voted against the SPFL resolution, as the three clubs were part of a WhatsApp group that shared information, but the SPFL President Murdoch MacLennan says Dundee's crucial vote has yet to be received as a club. the governing body was contacted after the Friday deadline of 5 p.m. to withdraw your vote & # 39; no & # 39; before he arrived with the SPFL after a technical problem.

Now, Dundee says they have made no further progress in deciding whether to endorse or reject the proposal and have issued a statement "after a weekend of discussion and contemplation,quot; and say reconstruction has been a key feature of the talks.

The statement read: "As we made clear in our statement on Friday afternoon, it is a time of integrity and fairness within Scottish football. Our opinion on this has not changed. In recent days, we have entered into several positive discussions with reconstruction at the forefront of these.

"Given our discussions and considering all aspects, we do not believe that we can comment further on the resolution that was tabled.

"We understand that this may bring more questions than answers and we will try to give a much more substantial explanation of the last days at the end of this process.

"Our fans should know that, as always, we are seeking the best interests of both the Dundee Football Club and Scottish football in general."